SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.43

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.43 and last traded at $49.43, with a volume of 283496 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.40.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 79,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SHM)

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

