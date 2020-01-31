SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,018,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,628,933 shares.The stock last traded at $34.62 and had previously closed at $34.42.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.91 and its 200 day moving average is $32.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $697,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 12,762 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 921,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,179,000 after purchasing an additional 19,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 48,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

