SPDR S&P 500 Buyback ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYB) Trading Down 2.3%

SPDR S&P 500 Buyback ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYB)’s share price dropped 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $70.81 and last traded at $70.81, approximately 200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.47.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPYB. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 Buyback ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SPDR S&P 500 Buyback ETF by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 Buyback ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $521,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 Buyback ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 500 Buyback ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period.

