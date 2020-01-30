Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Spectral Medical Inc (TSE:EDT) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.71, approximately 69,492 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 93,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.26, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of $169.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.52.

Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.53 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Spectral Medical Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Spectral Medical Company Profile (TSE:EDT)

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment for septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall in Europe and Canada; and Toraymyxin, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream in Europe, Canada, and Japan.

