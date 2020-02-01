SPECTRALCAST IN/SH NEW (OTCMKTS:SPEC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.07

SPECTRALCAST IN/SH NEW (OTCMKTS:SPEC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.20. SPECTRALCAST IN/SH NEW shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 17,001 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07.

SPECTRALCAST IN/SH NEW Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPEC)

There is no company description available for Spectralcast Inc

