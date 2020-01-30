Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Spectrum Brands has a payout ratio of 58.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Spectrum Brands to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.

SPB stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.59. 675,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,560. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $45.04 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.38 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.73 per share, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,282,114.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

SPB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

