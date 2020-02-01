Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) Receives $66.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.60.

SPB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of SPB opened at $61.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $45.04 and a 52 week high of $66.50.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.74%.

In other Spectrum Brands news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.73 per share, with a total value of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,282,114.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 1.4% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 239,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,647,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 27.0% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth about $324,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 5.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

