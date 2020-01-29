Spectrum Brands (SPB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Spectrum Brands to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Spectrum Brands to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SPB opened at $61.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $45.04 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.81.

SPB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

In other news, CEO David M. Maura bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.73 per share, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,148 shares in the company, valued at $23,282,114.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

