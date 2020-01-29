Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Short Interest Update

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,460,000 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the December 31st total of 8,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 11.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ SPPI traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.67. 64,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,275,511. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $303.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.43. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $12.15.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 11,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total transaction of $38,353.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 246,678 shares in the company, valued at $831,304.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Francois Lebel sold 6,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $56,818.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,970 shares in the company, valued at $929,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,619 shares of company stock valued at $116,319. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPPI shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 27th. Guggenheim lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?

