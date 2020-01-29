Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Speedy Hire from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 86 ($1.13) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of SDY stock opened at GBX 79.02 ($1.04) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 74.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 59.56. Speedy Hire has a 12 month low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 80 ($1.05). The firm has a market capitalization of $420.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.16.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Speedy Hire’s payout ratio is 0.43%.

In other news, insider David J. B. Shearer purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £55,000 ($72,349.38). Also, insider Rhian Bartlett purchased 30,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of £17,732.92 ($23,326.65).

About Speedy Hire

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income