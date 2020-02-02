Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPRO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

NASDAQ SPRO traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.21. 55,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,286. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Spero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.74 and a 52-week high of $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $176.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.98.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.10). Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 287.11%. The company had revenue of $4.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

