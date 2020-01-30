Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. Spero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.74 and a 1 year high of $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.45.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.10). Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 287.11%. The business had revenue of $4.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

