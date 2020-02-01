Spire (NYSE:SR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Spire (NYSE:SR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $94.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.44% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SR. ValuEngine cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Spire from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. FIX initiated coverage on Spire in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Shares of NYSE:SR traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $84.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,292. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.97. Spire has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Spire had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $225.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.88 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spire will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Spire by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,932 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Spire by 3,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Spire by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 162,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,168,000 after acquiring an additional 10,122 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Spire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,372,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Spire by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,564,000 after acquiring an additional 107,465 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spire

