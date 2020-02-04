Spire (SR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spire (NYSE:SR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Spire had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $225.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.88 million. On average, analysts expect Spire to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $85.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.42. Spire has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.96.

SR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Spire in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Spire from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. FIX began coverage on Spire in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Spire in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

