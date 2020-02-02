Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Shares Gap Down to $65.08

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $67.19, but opened at $65.08. Spirit AeroSystems shares last traded at $64.97, with a volume of 30,941 shares changing hands.

SPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.04.

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.94. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.29). Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Spirit AeroSystems news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $43,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,569.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,710,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $305,565,000 after purchasing an additional 227,562 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 5.6% during the third quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,707,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $222,640,000 after buying an additional 142,871 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 24.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,113,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $173,797,000 after buying an additional 409,856 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 5.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,022,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,106,000 after buying an additional 50,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 19.8% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 831,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,157,000 after buying an additional 137,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

