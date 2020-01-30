Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $969.06 Million

Brokerages expect that Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) will announce $969.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $969.88 million and the lowest is $968.29 million. Spirit Airlines posted sales of $862.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year sales of $3.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $3.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Airlines.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAVE shares. BidaskClub downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 price objective on Spirit Airlines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirit Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.13.

In other Spirit Airlines news, VP Brian J. Mcmenamy sold 6,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $254,043.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 10.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 24.1% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 6,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 26.8% during the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 7,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period.

Shares of SAVE stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,180,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,550. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $32.97 and a 12 month high of $64.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.70.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

