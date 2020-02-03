Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Spirit Airlines to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ SAVE opened at $41.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.56. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $32.97 and a 52 week high of $64.76.

In other news, VP Brian J. Mcmenamy sold 6,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $254,043.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Vertical Research upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

