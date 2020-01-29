Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,700 shares, a growth of 61.2% from the December 31st total of 143,100 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $21.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,337. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $357.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of -0.13.

STXB has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STXB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the third quarter worth $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 11,896.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 11,896 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

