Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Shares of STXB stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $20.75. 58,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,219. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $334.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of -0.13. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $23.48.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $27.28 million for the quarter. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 19.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 11,896.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 11,896 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained

