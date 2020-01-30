Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Issues Earnings Results

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $27.28 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:STXB traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.08. The stock had a trading volume of 936 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,651. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average is $21.87. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $351.86 million, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

