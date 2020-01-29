Spirit of Texas Bancshares (STXB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ STXB opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.87. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.18 million, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of -0.13.

STXB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

