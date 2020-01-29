Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.10.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $156.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 14,894 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $2,176,758.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,118,821.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 8,096 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,537 shares in the company, valued at $26,317,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,759 shares of company stock worth $8,474,257. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 590 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Splunk by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,009 shares of the software company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 16.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the software company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 102.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,054 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Splunk stock traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,370,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,885. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Splunk has a 12-month low of $107.16 and a 12-month high of $161.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.87 and its 200-day moving average is $131.73. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.84 and a beta of 2.06.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

