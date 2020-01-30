Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) Short Interest Up 12.3% in January

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,110,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the December 31st total of 5,440,000 shares. Currently, 14.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 972,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 287.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 40,879 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPWH traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.54. The company had a trading volume of 34,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,850. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $277.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.39.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $242.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

SPWH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

