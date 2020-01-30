SPoT Coffee (CVE:SPP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.07

SPoT Coffee Ltd (CVE:SPP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 407950 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a market cap of $10.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38.

About SPoT Coffee (CVE:SPP)

Spot Coffee (Canada) Ltd. designs, builds, operates, and franchises community-oriented cafés in Canada and the United States. The company's cafes provide meals and in-house roasted gourmet coffee. It operates a total of 26 cafés in development or under construction, which include 6 corporate-owned cafés located in Buffalo, Rochester, Saratoga Springs, and Glens Falls; 6 operating franchise cafés in Orchard Park, Kenmore, Hamburg, Clarence, Williamsville, and Waterfront Village; 5 Express cafés operating under license to Dash's Supermarkets and to Chartwells at the Buffalo State College; and 9 franchise locations being developed and under construction.

