Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.668 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

Sprague Resources has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Sprague Resources has a payout ratio of 185.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Sprague Resources to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.67 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 174.5%.

Shares of Sprague Resources stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. Sprague Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54. The firm has a market cap of $388.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.06. Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $582.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprague Resources will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprague Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

