Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) Receives $6.34 Average Price Target from Analysts

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.34.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $1.70 in a report on Monday, December 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 437,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 25,540 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its position in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 162.3% during the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 160,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 99,578 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 255.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 94,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares during the last quarter. 39.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,538. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.48. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $11.21. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.19. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?