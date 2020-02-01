Sprint Corp Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share (NYSE:S)

Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Sprint in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the cell phone carrier will earn ($0.15) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.20). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Sprint’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Sprint had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Sprint in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Sprint from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sprint from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sprint in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.01.

Shares of S opened at $4.37 on Thursday. Sprint has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprint by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,329 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprint during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sprint by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sprint during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Sprint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. 14.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprint Company Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

