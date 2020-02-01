Sprint’s (S) Hold Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Sprint (NYSE:S) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on S. ValuEngine raised shares of Sprint from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Sprint from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sprint in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.01.

Shares of NYSE:S traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $4.37. 11,574,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,599,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.22. Sprint has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. Sprint had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sprint will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprint by 85.8% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,329 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprint during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprint during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sprint by 153.3% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprint during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Sprint Company Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

