Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Short Interest Down 7.9% in January

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,750,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the December 31st total of 11,670,000 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

SFM stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,657,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,070. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.36. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.70.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

SFM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cfra downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.14.

In related news, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,006,000.00. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 1,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $33,033.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 792.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,296,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,243 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 746.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 873,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,894,000 after buying an additional 770,309 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 134.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,169,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,627,000 after buying an additional 671,132 shares during the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 136.2% in the third quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,111,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,494,000 after buying an additional 640,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 903,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,481,000 after buying an additional 402,052 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

