Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $23.00.

SFM has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.14.

NASDAQ:SFM traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.63. 3,075,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,086. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.69. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.36. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $25.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 25.50%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 1,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $33,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,006,000.00. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 15,123 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 276,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 24,096 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 874,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,924,000 after purchasing an additional 137,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

