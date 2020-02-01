Sqn Secured Income Fund PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 0.58 (LON:SSIF)

Sqn Secured Income Fund PLC (LON:SSIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Sqn Secured Income Fund stock opened at GBX 85.25 ($1.12) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 80.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 85.68. Sqn Secured Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 93 ($1.22).

About Sqn Secured Income Fund

SQN Secured Income Fund plc, formerly The SME Loan Fund PLC, is an investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with attractive risk adjusted returns through investment, predominantly in a range of secured loans and other secured loan-based instruments originated through a variety of channels and diversified by way of asset class, geography and duration.

