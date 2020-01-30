Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Equities analysts expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to report sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Square’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.27 billion. Square posted sales of $932.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full year sales of $4.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Square had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Square from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Square from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.03.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 90,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $5,633,537.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 368,157 shares in the company, valued at $22,928,817.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $397,204.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 229,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,300,698.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,943,298. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,971,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,227 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Square by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,691,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,927 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Square by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,137,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,380,000 after purchasing an additional 620,149 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth $37,405,000. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Square by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,640,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,612,000 after purchasing an additional 531,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Square stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.40. 4,439,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,110,552. Square has a 52-week low of $54.41 and a 52-week high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -619.95, a PEG ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 3.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.78.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

