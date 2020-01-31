Square (NYSE:SQ) Trading Up 5.3%

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $74.98 and last traded at $74.80, approximately 15,587,438 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,900,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.05.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Square from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -634.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 3.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Square had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 90,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $5,633,537.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 368,157 shares in the company, valued at $22,928,817.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 28,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,914,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 253,035 shares in the company, valued at $16,953,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 247,339 shares of company stock worth $15,943,298. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 26.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,971,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,227 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 32.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,691,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,927 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Square by 24.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,137,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,380,000 after acquiring an additional 620,149 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at about $37,405,000. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Square by 48.0% in the third quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,640,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,612,000 after acquiring an additional 531,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

