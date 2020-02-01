SRG Global (ASX:SRG) Trading 2.6% Higher

Shares of SRG Global Ltd (ASX:SRG) traded up 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$0.40 ($0.28) and last traded at A$0.39 ($0.28), 68,714 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.38 ($0.27).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.43. The firm has a market cap of $33.69 million and a PE ratio of 17.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24.

SRG Global Company Profile (ASX:SRG)

SRG Global Limited provides engineering-led construction, maintenance, and mining services in Australia. It offers design engineering, post-tensioning, form reo pour, structure packages, scaffold and access solutions, facade design and construction, and rope access services for building projects; and bridge construction, dam strengthening, silo and tank construction, ground and slope stabilization, slipform construction, windfarm foundations, stay cable systems, ground anchoring, and heavy lifting and shifting services.

