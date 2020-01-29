SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.50 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for SS&C Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.50 for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SS&C Technologies’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.64.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $63.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $67.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.76 and its 200-day moving average is $54.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 815.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at $100,000. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $15,004,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,931,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,856,756.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 142 shares of company stock worth $8,373. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

