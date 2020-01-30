SSE (LON:SSE) Reaches New 1-Year High After Insider Buying Activity

Sse Plc (LON:SSE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 1,505.50 ($19.80) and last traded at GBX 1,501.50 ($19.75), with a volume of 138261 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,496 ($19.68).

Specifically, insider Melanie Smith purchased 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,506 ($19.81) per share, with a total value of £13,569.06 ($17,849.33).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSE. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.44) price target (up previously from GBX 1,100 ($14.47)) on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BNP Paribas raised their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SSE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,356.86 ($17.85).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.36. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion and a PE ratio of 12.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,456.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,275.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a GBX 24 ($0.32) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. SSE’s payout ratio is 0.75%.

About SSE (LON:SSE)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

