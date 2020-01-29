Sse Plc (LON:SSE) Insider Acquires £13,569.06 in Stock

Sse Plc (LON:SSE) insider Melanie Smith acquired 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,506 ($19.81) per share, for a total transaction of £13,569.06 ($17,849.33).

SSE stock opened at GBX 1,496 ($19.68) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion and a PE ratio of 12.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,448.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,271.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.36, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.82. Sse Plc has a one year low of GBX 997.80 ($13.13) and a one year high of GBX 1,502 ($19.76).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 24 ($0.32) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.75%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSE. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.44) price target (up previously from GBX 1,100 ($14.47)) on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, November 14th. HSBC boosted their price target on SSE from GBX 1,480 ($19.47) to GBX 1,510 ($19.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded SSE to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,280 ($16.84) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,356.86 ($17.85).

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

