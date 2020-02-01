SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG) in a research report report published on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 740 ($9.73) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SSP Group to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC raised shares of SSP Group to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.88) price target (down from GBX 680 ($8.95)) on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 720 ($9.47).

Shares of LON SSPG traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 644 ($8.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. SSP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 602 ($7.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 751.07 ($9.88). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 661.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 666.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.56, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from SSP Group’s previous dividend of $5.80. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. SSP Group’s payout ratio is 0.43%.

In other SSP Group news, insider Simon Smith sold 56,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 657 ($8.64), for a total transaction of £372,762.09 ($490,347.40). Also, insider Jonathan Davies sold 69,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.43), for a total transaction of £447,603.89 ($588,797.54).

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

