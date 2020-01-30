SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG) to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has GBX 800 ($10.52) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 750 ($9.87).

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded SSP Group to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.88) price target (down previously from GBX 680 ($8.95)) on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.95) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SSP Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 716 ($9.42).

LON:SSPG traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 645 ($8.48). The stock had a trading volume of 630,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 661.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 666.70. SSP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 602 ($7.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 751.07 ($9.88). The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.56, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This is an increase from SSP Group’s previous dividend of $5.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. SSP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.43%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Davies sold 69,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.43), for a total value of £447,603.89 ($588,797.54). Also, insider Simon Smith sold 56,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 657 ($8.64), for a total value of £372,762.09 ($490,347.40).

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

