SSP Group’s (SSPG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SSP Group to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of SSP Group to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.88) price objective (down previously from GBX 680 ($8.95)) on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.95) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSP Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 720 ($9.47).

SSPG stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 644 ($8.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion and a PE ratio of 23.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.56. SSP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 602 ($7.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 751.07 ($9.88). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 661.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 666.38.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This is a boost from SSP Group’s previous dividend of $5.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. SSP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.43%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Davies sold 69,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.43), for a total value of £447,603.89 ($588,797.54). Also, insider Simon Smith sold 56,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 657 ($8.64), for a total transaction of £372,762.09 ($490,347.40).

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

