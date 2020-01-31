S&T (ETR:SANT) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.78

S&T AG (ETR:SANT) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €25.78 ($29.98) and last traded at €25.48 ($29.63), with a volume of 6363 shares. The stock had previously closed at €25.44 ($29.58).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SANT shares. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of S&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on shares of S&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HSBC set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of S&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of S&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is €22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is €20.09.

S&T Company Profile (ETR:SANT)

S&T AG develops, implements, and markets IT hardware, solutions, and services primarily in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Eastern Europe, and North America. It operates through three segments: IT services, IoT Solutions, and Embedded Systems. The company offers devices for workplaces, such as desktops, notebooks, and tablets; external hard disks and fan less devices, as well as peripherals, including monitors and printers; and special solutions for POS comprising checkout systems, self-service terminals, and electronic advertising spaces.

