St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,322 ($17.39) to GBX 1,351 ($17.77) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank downgraded St. James’s Place to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,190 ($15.65) to GBX 1,220 ($16.05) in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,179 ($15.51) to GBX 1,260 ($16.57) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,163 ($15.30).

LON:STJ opened at GBX 1,144 ($15.05) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.00. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of GBX 897.80 ($11.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,777.50 ($23.38). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,148.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,046.21.

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

