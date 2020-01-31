St Peter Port Capital (LON:SPPC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.50

St Peter Port Capital Limited (LON:SPPC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.25 ($0.07), with a volume of 30000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.25 ($0.07).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.20.

About St Peter Port Capital (LON:SPPC)

St Peter Port Capital Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company primarily invests in unquoted companies, which are close to a liquidity event. It seeks to generate value by investing in growth companies shortly before an initial public offering (IPO) or other exit event. Its principal focus is on companies targeting the United Kingdom, the United States and Commonwealth stock markets although pre-IPO companies looking to float on other exchanges are also considered.

