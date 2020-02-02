Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Staffline Group (LON:STAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a GBX 100 ($1.32) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 125 ($1.64). Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Staffline Group from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 75 ($0.99) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

STAF opened at GBX 64 ($0.84) on Friday. Staffline Group has a 52-week low of GBX 63.77 ($0.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,026.67 ($13.51). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 86.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 110.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.66. The company has a market cap of $44.12 million and a P/E ratio of -0.74.

Staffline Group Company Profile

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services to industry; and services in the welfare to work arena and skills training in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Recruitment and PeoplePlus. It provides labor solutions to the agriculture, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors under the Staffline OnSite, Select Appointments, Staffline Express, Driving Plus, Staffline Agriculture, Brightwork, and Diamond Recruitment brand names; and employability, skills, and well-being services to central and local government, and commercial customers under the PeoplePlus brand.

