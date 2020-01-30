Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI) Short Interest Up 18.5% in January

Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the December 31st total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 12.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:SSI traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 53,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,309. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Stage Stores has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $95.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.91.

Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Stage Stores had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.21%. The firm had revenue of $414.98 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Stage Stores will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stage Stores by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 129,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 35,211 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stage Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stage Stores by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 47,389 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stage Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stage Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Stage Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

About Stage Stores

Stage Stores, Inc operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The company also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website, and private label credit card and loyalty programs.

