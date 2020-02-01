Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) Shares Gap Down to $3.29

Shares of Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.36, but opened at $3.29. Stage Stores shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 13,283,112 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stage Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

The company has a market cap of $36.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92.

Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Stage Stores had a negative return on equity of 34.21% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $414.98 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stage Stores Inc will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Stage Stores by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stage Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Stage Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stage Stores by 37.3% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 129,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 35,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stage Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 41.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stage Stores Company Profile (NYSE:SSI)

Stage Stores, Inc operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The company also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website, and private label credit card and loyalty programs.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?