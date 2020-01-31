Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the December 31st total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 409,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 18.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of STMP stock opened at $79.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.48. Stamps.com has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $207.25. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.37. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $136.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.19 million. Analysts expect that Stamps.com will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on STMP. BidaskClub downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Stamps.com from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Stamps.com from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In related news, Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 1,000 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total value of $86,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Stamps.com by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 36,167 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Stamps.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Stamps.com during the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Stamps.com during the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Stamps.com by 1,258.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 76,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 70,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

