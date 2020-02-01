Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS STND traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.97. The stock had a trading volume of 428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.52 and a 200-day moving average of $28.44. Standard AVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.23.

Standard AVB Financial Company Profile

Standard AVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Standard Bank, PaSB that provides various banking products and services. The company offers savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, individual retirement, demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

