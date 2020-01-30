Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:SDI) Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:SDI) were up 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $13.85, approximately 357 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 10,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:SDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $104.06 million during the quarter. Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:SDI) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.12% of Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 43.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:SDI)

Standard Diversified, Inc operates as shell company, which intends to identify new business and investment opportunities. The company was founded by Martha C. Reider and Richard C. Birkmeyer in 1990 and is headquartered in Mineola, NY.

