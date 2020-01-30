Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,200 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the December 31st total of 315,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SMP stock opened at $49.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Standard Motor Products has a 1 year low of $42.03 and a 1 year high of $55.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,205 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $313,228.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Gethin sold 2,000 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,716.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,121 shares of company stock worth $2,667,337. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,704,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 425,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,641,000 after acquiring an additional 56,965 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 377,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,311,000 after acquiring an additional 23,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,829,000 after acquiring an additional 22,635 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 16,861 shares during the period. 77.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

